PANW removed from Best Ideas list

Guggenheim removes Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) -2% from its Best Ideas list, citing near-term concerns with uncertainty surrounding billings, cash flow, and margins.

Analyst Imtiaz Koujalgi says the uncertainty is in how the stock will react if PANW reports a downside in any of those metrics.

The analyst also notes that last week's announced departure of PANW's EVP of worldwide sales could cause disruption.

Guggenheim maintains a Buy rating and $280 target. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.

PANW will report earnings on September 4. Consensus estimates expect $803.17M in revenue with $1.42 EPS.