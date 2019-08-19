Crude oil gains after weekend drone attack on big Saudi field

Crude oil futures (USO +1.2% ) move higher as risk-on trade resumes and following this weekend's drone attack on one of Saudi Arabia's largest oil fields; WTI +1.2% to $55.52/bbl, Brent +1.1% to $59.28/bbl.

The attack on the Shaybah oilfield by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday caused a fire at a gas plant, although Saudi Aramco said there were no disruptions to output at the field, which produces ~1M bbl/day of oil.

"The oil market seems to be pricing in again a geopolitical risk premium following the weekend drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but the premium might not sustain if it does not result in any supply disruptions," says UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Among the big oil names: XOM +1.5% , CVX +1.3% , RDS.B +1.6%, BP +1.2% , COP +2.7% , MRO +3% , HES +3.2% , SLB +3.3% , HAL +1.9% , MPC +3.1% , VLO +1.6% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX