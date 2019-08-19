JPMorgan warns not to buy the dip until September

Investors should wait until next month before returning to stocks despite any one-day bounces, say JPMorgan Chase strategists led by Mislav Metejka.

Better seasonal data, central bank easing, and possible postponement of tariffs could lift the market in September, they said.

See new all-time highs into H1 2020.

“At the overall market level, we continue with our tactical cautious stance, advocating a market pullback during August,” Matejka wrote in a note.

The yield-curve inversion that took place last week may be more of "an indicator of extreme market nervousness at present, of increasing central banks action, skewed bond ownership, and of a global search for yield, rather than a sure sign that U.S. is about to enter a recession," he wrote.

