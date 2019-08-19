Yandex eyes tenfold expansion of self-driving fleet

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is considering expanding its driverless car fleet tenfold over the next two years as it hopes to ramp up testing of the new technology.

“We plan to further increase the fleet, by as much as even 1,000 cars," Yandex's Dmitry Polishchuk told Reuters; the company has a fleet of 90 currently.

It wants to start testing more than 100 of the driverless cars on roads by the end of the year. It's currently testing 35 on Moscow roads.

The company (often called the "Russian Google") hasn't disclosed its self-driving investment but Polishchuk says a single car costs 6.5M rubles (about $98,000).