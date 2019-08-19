Cloud Peak Energy sells off assets

Bankrupt Cloud Peak Energy (OTCPK:CLDPQ) says Navajo Transitional Energy has won a bid to buy substantially all of its assets for $15.7M in cash, a $40M second lien promissory note and a five-year term royalty on future tons produced.

The assets to be acquired include Cloud Peak's Spring Creek, Cordero Rojo and Antelope mines, as well as the Sequatchie Valley reclamation project.

The binding bid is subject to the signing of a definitive asset purchase agreement which will require approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.