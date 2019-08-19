Semis advance on trade talks, Huawei extension

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.2% and the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) 1.6% after President Trump indicates making progress in the US-China trade talks. Trump will reportedly meet today with U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad.

The U.S. also gave Huawei another 90-day extension before the full ban takes effect, which pushes the date back to around November 19. An additional 46 Huawei subsidiaries were added to the ban list, bringing the total up to over 100.

China-exposed semi companies on the move include Qualcomm (QCOM +2.1% ), Micron (MU +3.9% ), Texas Instruments (TXN +1.8% ), Marvell (MRVL +1.8% ), and Xilinx (XLNX +2.5% ).

