Mateon and PointR Data merge to form artificial intelligence driven immuno-oncology company

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB:MATN) and PointR Data Inc., enter into a definitive agreement with respect to a merger, creating a publicly traded artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven immuno-oncology company with a robust pipeline of first in class TGF-β immunotherapies for late stage cancers such as gliomas, pancreatic cancer and melanoma.

PointR Data is a privately-held, developer of high performance cluster computer and artificial intelligence company.

PointR will be merged into Mateon. Holders of PointR common stock prior to the merger will be entitled to $15M payable in shares of Mateon common stock, calculated at of $0.18 per share.

The merger agreement also provides for two additional tranches of merger consideration based on: PointR’s achievement of proof of concept; and licensing deal for AI based asset for minimum of $100M in life-time license fees of which at least $10M has been received. Each tranche is for $7.5M in value of additional Mateon common stock,

The merger is subject to customary conditions to closing.