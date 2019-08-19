Loop Capital names five to ride out a recession

Aug. 19, 2019 11:30 AM ETRH, WSM, AAN, DG, FIVE, EYE, OLLIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Loop Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba issues advice for investors in the retail sector expecting a recession.
  • Chukumba says to be cautious of specialty retailers such as Restoration Hardware (RH +2.4%) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM +2.8%), but keeps a positive view and Buy ratings in place on Aaron's (AAN +1.4%), Dollar General (DG +1.8%), Five Below (FIVE +0.5%), National Vision Holdings (EYE +1.4%) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI +3%).
  • He notes that during the last economic downturn dollar stores and rent-to-own retailers outperformed the sector.
