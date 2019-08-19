Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.4B (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.