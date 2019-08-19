TJX Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 19, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)TJXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-37.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.89B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tjx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward.