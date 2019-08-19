Premier Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 19, 2019 5:30 PM ETPremier, Inc. (PINC)PINCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $426.69M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, pinc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.