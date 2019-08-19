Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 19, 2019 5:30 PM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)HDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.08 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.01B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, hd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 14 downward.