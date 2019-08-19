Kohl's Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 19, 2019 5:30 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)KSSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (-13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.25B (-7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, kss has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.