Ship Finance Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 19, 2019 5:30 PM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)SFLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ship Finance (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+53.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.9M (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, sfl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.