Trump calls for 'at least' 100-basis point rate cut by Fed

President Trump says cutting the current Federal Funds rate by at least 1%, "with perhaps quantitative easing as well", "over a fairly short period of time" would make the U.S. "even better".

Also, "the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced -- good for everyone!" he wrote in a tweet.

Stocks touch new session highs, with the Nasdaq climbing 1.6% , the S&P 500 up 1.3% , and the Dow rising 1.1% .

10-year Treasury falls, lifting yield by 3 basis points to 1.59%; yield had touched as high as 1.628% earlier.

U.S. Dollar Index increases 0.1% to 98.25.

The Federal Funds target range currently stands at 2.0%-2.25%.

The CME FedWatch Tool puts a 46% probability on the Fed cutting its key interest rate by 75 bps to 1.25%-1.50% at its December policy-setting meeting.

For the September meeting, traders put the probability of a 25-bp cut at 95%, up from 75% a week ago.

Trump points out that the economy is strong "despite the horrendous lack of vision of Jay Powell and the Fed."