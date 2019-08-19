Trump calls for 'at least' 100-basis point rate cut by Fed

President Trump says cutting the current Federal Funds rate by at least 1%, "with perhaps quantitative easing as well", "over a fairly short period of time" would make the U.S. "even better".
Also, "the World Economy would be greatly and quickly enhanced -- good for everyone!" he wrote in a tweet.
Stocks touch new session highs, with the Nasdaq climbing 1.6%, the S&P 500 up 1.3%, and the Dow rising 1.1%.
10-year Treasury falls, lifting yield by 3 basis points to 1.59%; yield had touched as high as 1.628% earlier.
U.S. Dollar Index increases 0.1% to 98.25.
The Federal Funds target range currently stands at 2.0%-2.25%.
The CME FedWatch Tool puts a 46% probability on the Fed cutting its key interest rate by 75 bps to 1.25%-1.50% at its December policy-setting meeting.
For the September meeting, traders put the probability of a 25-bp cut at 95%, up from 75% a week ago.
Trump points out that the economy is strong "despite the horrendous lack of vision of Jay Powell and the Fed."
