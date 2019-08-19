WWE +3.6% as MKM sees NXT deal coming soon

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +3.6% ) is at a session high as Bloomberg headlines note MKM Partners saying an NXT-brand TV deal may be coming soon.

A domestic deal covering NXT could be worth $50M-$100M/year with EBITDA margin around 65%, the firm says.

MKM has been bullish on the relaunch of WWE Network streaming, which it believes may end up changing to a three-tiered model (free, $9.99/month and a higher premium tier).

While sell-side analysts rate WWE Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall and the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.