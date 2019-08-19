Toll Brothers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 19, 2019 5:35 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)TOLBy: SA News Team
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (-11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TOL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.