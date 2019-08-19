Urban Outfitters Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Aug. 19, 2019 5:35 PM ETUrban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)URBNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $981.4M (-1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, URBN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.