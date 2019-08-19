Range Resources rallies as MKM raises to Buy on valuation

Range Resources (RRC +8.5% ) bounces off YTD lows after MKM Partners upgrades to Buy from Neutral with a $6 price target, after shares have depreciated by two-thirds since mid-January and now reflect 40%-plus intrinsic equity value upside.

RRC's full-cycle return of 125%-130% is meaningfully superior to the gas peer median cash recycle ratio of 105%-110%, MKM says, adding the company's full-cycle capital intensity (~$0.80/Mcfe) is the second lowest in the gas industry after Cabot Oil & Gas.

The firm's Q3 production expectation of 2.27B cfe/day is fractionally above company guidance (2.25B-2.26B cfe/day), and its full-year production expectation of 2.29B cfe/day is fractionally below guidance (2.3B cfe/day).

RRC's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.