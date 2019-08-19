Commerce head Ross talks tariffs, interest rates - Fox Business

"Tariffs, for the most part, have not been paid by the consumers," U.S. Secretary of State Wilbur Ross said in an interview on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria program.

"It’s been seen that a lot of the Chinese vendors absorb all or part of the hit themselves," he added.

That contrasts with a recent report from JPMorgan that estimates the tariffs will cost the average American household $1,000 per year.

Like President Trump, Ross is in favor of significant interest rate cuts, to make U.S. Federal Funds rate more competitive with those of other countries.

"We think that our interest’s ridiculous -- our interest rates are high relative to many other countries," he said.

He didn't answer, though, Maria Bartiromo's question on whether cutting interest rates now would give the Fed less to work with when a recession hits.

Instead, he contends that a recession isn't imminent. "Look, eventually there’ll be a recession, but this (yield curve) inversion is not as reliable in my view as people think," Ross states.

"Anything that takes 22 months to affect the economy, and in some cases the inversion has taken that --that’s a long ways and a lot of the variables come in during 22-month period," he said.

