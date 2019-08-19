Mall sector stages mini-comeback

Aug. 19, 2019 12:38 PM ETJILL, GPS, GES, AEO, CHS, JWN, PLCE, DDS, KSS, SCVL, DXLG, MIK, ODP, PRTYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Select names in the mall retail sector are burning off some negative sentiment. Traders are pointed to some tamped down recession anxiety.
  • Notable gainers include J. Jill (JILL +17.6%), Gaps (GPS +4.3%), Guess (GES +4.4%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +3.2%), Chico's FAS (CHS +2.9%), Nordstrom (JWN +2.9%), Children's Place (PLCE +2.4%), Dillard's (DDS +5%), Kolh's (KSS +5.1%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +2.3%) and Destination XL Group (DXLG +1.9%).
  • Specialty retailers Michaels Companies (MIK +6.2%), Office Depot (ODP +5.9%) and Party City (PRTY +2.8%) also higher on the day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.