Mall sector stages mini-comeback
- Select names in the mall retail sector are burning off some negative sentiment. Traders are pointed to some tamped down recession anxiety.
- Notable gainers include J. Jill (JILL +17.6%), Gaps (GPS +4.3%), Guess (GES +4.4%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +3.2%), Chico's FAS (CHS +2.9%), Nordstrom (JWN +2.9%), Children's Place (PLCE +2.4%), Dillard's (DDS +5%), Kolh's (KSS +5.1%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +2.3%) and Destination XL Group (DXLG +1.9%).
- Specialty retailers Michaels Companies (MIK +6.2%), Office Depot (ODP +5.9%) and Party City (PRTY +2.8%) also higher on the day.