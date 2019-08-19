Air Products downgraded at Susquehanna on valuation

  • Air Products (APD +0.2%) is little changed after Susquehanna downgrades shares to Neutral from Positive after the stock has climbed 43% YTD.
  • Following investor meetings at last week's SFG conference in New York, the firm's Donald Carlson says he has higher confidence in the sustainability of APD's recent earnings momentum and the company's strong prospects for future growth, but with shares up 43% YTD, Carlson suggests moving to the sidelines as much of the company's potential is reflected in the current valuation.
  • APD's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Neutral.
