Stocks gain, Treasurys fall as fear recedes

All three major U.S. stock averages stay near their session highs as investors are cheered by the U.S. delaying its Huawei ban and as Treasury yields rise.

The Nasdaq gains 1.5% , the S&P 500 climbs 1.3% , and the Dow rises 1.1% in afternoon trading.

Energy ( +1.9% ), information technology ( +1.6% ), and communications services ( +1.6% ) leading the S&P 500 industry sectors, while real estate ( +0.6% ), utilities ( +0.7% ), and materials ( +0.8% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil gains 1.6% t o $55.73 per barrel.

Investors are clearly feeling less fearful as indicated by the Cboe Volatility Index, often called the "fear index", down 7.3% to 17.12; last week the VIX jumped as high as 24.10.

2-year Treasury yield jumps 5 basis points to 1.54% and the 10-year yield adds 4 bps to 1.596%.