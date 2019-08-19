Penn National Gaming to offer sports betting in Indiana

Penn National Gaming (PENN +5.1% ) says it's set to offer sports betting at the Ameristar Casino East Chicago on September 1 pending final regulatory approvals.

"Indiana will soon become the 12th state to legalize sports betting following the repeal of the federal ban last year, and our patrons in Northwest Indiana can expect an incredible sports wagering experience at our facility," says Penn CEO Timothy Wilmott.

The Ameristar Casino East Chicago is about 25 miles from downtown Chicago.

Source: Press Release