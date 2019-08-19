181 CEOs say serving shareholders is no longer main purpose

Serving shareholders is no longer the primary reason for a corporation's existence, says Business Roundtable.

Some 181 CEOs signed a new statement of a corporation's purpose to commit leading their companies for the benefit of all stakeholders -- customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and shareholders, Business Roundtable said in a statement.

Since 1997, each version of Business Roundtable's statement on the purpose of a corporation has endorsed the view that corporations exist principally to serve shareholders.

"Major employers are investing in their workers and communities because they know it is the only way to be successful over the long term," said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase and Chairman of Business Roundtable.

Among other CEOs that signed the statement are Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, AT&T's Randall Stephenson, BlackRock's Laurence Fink, Boeing's Dennis Muilenburg, Coca-Cola's James Quincey, Dow's Jim Fitterling, Exxon Mobil's Darren Woods, Johnson & Johnson's Alex Gorsky, Oracle's Safra Catz, Pfizer's Albert Bourla, Procter & Gamble's David Taylor, UPS's David Abney, Vanguard's Mortimer Buckley, and Walmart's Doug McMillon.