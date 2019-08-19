Restaurant spending trends higher

Aug. 19, 2019
  • Sales at eating and drinking establishments are up more than 4% this year to surpass the 3% rise in grocery store spending, according to YTD data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Higher prices account for some of the growth.
  • "Generally speaking, the consumer — particularly the middle to upper middle-income consumer — is healthy. This group has benefited from stock market gains, stable asset markets, wage growth that is pretty healthy," notes Morningstar restaurant analyst R.J. Hottovy on the solid pace of restaurant sales.
  • While sales may be topping expectations, operators have felt some margin pressure on the labor front and from new tech/delivery costs.
