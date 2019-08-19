Mexico near deal on pipeline dispute, Lopez Obrador says

Mexico is close to reaching a deal over a contractual dispute with the builders of several gas pipelines awarded under the previous administration, Pres. Lopez Obrador says.
Mexico's state-owned power utility, the Federal Electricity Commission, has been seeking nearly $900M related to delays in the construction of the South Texas marine pipeline, which originally was scheduled for completion in October 2018, and ~$2.7B more related to six other pipelines.
The pipeline contracts involve companies including Canada's TC Energy (TRP +0.5%), Mexico's Grupo Carso and IEnova, a Mexican subsidiary of U.S. company Sempra Energy (SRE +0.7%).
