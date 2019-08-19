Fed's Rosengren remains unconvinced

Boston Fed boss Eric Rosengren notably dissented from July's decision to trim interest rates, and - for now - sounds like he'll be doing the same in September.

Appearing on Bloomberg, Rosengren more or less says he wants to see the whites of slowdown's eyes before moving to ease policy. That the economies of other countries have weakened isn't excuse enough, he adds.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jay Powell is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Jackson Hole confab later this week, and he's overwhelmingly expected to signal a coming rate cut next month.