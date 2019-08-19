Twitter charges China with Hong Kong disinfo operation

Twitter (TWTR +3.1% ) says it's disclosing a "significant" state-backed information operation, originating in China and focused on the protests in Hong Kong.

It's suspended hundreds of accounts after focusing on 936 accounts "deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong."

"Based on our intensive investigations, we have reliable evidence to support that this is a coordinated state-backed operation," the company says.

Twitter is blocked in mainland China, and the company notes many of the accounts accessed Twitter using VPNs (and some through specific unblocked IP addresses from the mainland).