Chevron rates better than Exxon due to free cash flow, Barclays says

Permian Basin production is the key driver for shares of both Chevron (CVX +1.4% ) and Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.7% ), but CVX has an edge over XOM because of its "superior" cash position, Barclays analysts say.

CVX is "well positioned to both return significant free cash flow to shareholders and fund its 3%-4% five-year growth [compound annual growth rate] guidance," says the Barclays team led by Jeanine Wai, which initiates coverage of CVX with an Overweight rating and $145 price target while XOM is started at Equal Weight with a $73 target.

XOM has taken a different approach that Barclays says will "eventually pay off," but one that leaves a near-term free cash flow deficit after dividend at Brent oil prices below $70/bbl.

Energy is currently one big 'Show-me Story' and the Permian is coming up on [free cash flow] inflection for both names, as XOM targets its Permian as FCF positive in 2021 at $60 flat real Brent, while CVX targets 2020 at $55" WTI crude, Wai writes.

Barclays also rates ConocoPhillips (COP +4.9% ) and Hess (HES +5.3% ) at Overweight while initiating Occidental Petroleum (OXY +2.2% ) at Equal Weight.

The energy sector is among today's top gainers as crude prices rise but is a notable YTD laggard.

CVX's Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.