Facebook takes action on China campaign after Twitter tip

Facebook (FB +1.5% ) has taken action to remove accounts, Pages and Groups involved in "coordinated inauthentic behavior" after getting a "tip shared by Twitter."

"Today, we removed seven Pages, three Groups and five Facebook accounts" that were part of a small network originating in China and focused on Hong Kong, the company says.

"They frequently posted about local political news and issues including topics like the ongoing protests in Hong Kong," Facebook continues. "Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found links to individuals associated with the Chinese government."

About 15,500 accounts followed one or more of the Pages in question, and about 2,200 accounts had joined at least one of the Groups, Facebook says.