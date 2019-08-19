MEG Energy slams proposed Enbridge Mainline pipeline changes

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF +0.6% ) pens an open letter to Canada's National Energy Board opposing Enbridge's (ENB +0.6% ) plan to switch from a monthly nomination system to "contract carriage" long-term fixed volume contracts on its 2.85M bbl/day Mainline system.

MEG thus becomes the largest producer so far to call for ENB to scrap its Mainline plan because of how it will affect producers' ability to ship crude to market.

"It is MEG's position that [ENB's] contract carriage proposal should be abandoned, as it is not in the overall public interest," says the letter signed by MEG CEO Derek Evans.

MEG, which produces 90K bbl/day at its Christina Lake project in Alberta, is worried the changes will prevent it from meeting previous commitments to ship crude to the Gulf Coast on the Flanagan South pipeline, which the Mainline feeds.