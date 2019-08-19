Domino's sticks with in-house delivery

Aug. 19, 2019 2:53 PM ETDPZ, DASH, GRUB, PZZA, YUMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Domino's Pizza (DPZ -0.9%) remains one of the largest chains to stay away from partnerships with third-party delivery app firms like DoorDash (DOORD) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB).
  • DPZ execs think the strategy is a profitable one and will help the chain maintain its brand reputation. While same-store sales growth has slowed at Domino's, years of sizzling sales has made the comparisons tough to match
  • Papa John's International (PZZA +1.2%) and Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM) have made some inroads against Domino's in certain markets through third-party delivering partnerships, but don't have the treasure trove of customer data that Domino's can utilize for marketing and efficiency pushes.
