Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan

Ford (F +0.9% ) is going to build two midsize EV crossovers for the Ford and Lincoln brands at a plant outside of Detroit, sources tell Automotive News.

Production on the 2023 model year vehicles is scheduled for late in 2022.

The vehicles are close in size to the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, but will be built on the automaker's battery-electric vehicle platform.

Ford is said to expect production of about 65K units per year.

The vehicle assembly will replace U.S. production of the Lincoln Continental. A Chinese version of the Continental is still anticipated to be made out of China.