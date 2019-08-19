Quintana Energy to exit conventional pressure pumping business

Quintana Energy Services (QES +3.8% ) agrees to sell its legacy conventional pressure pumping operations in Kansas and Oklahoma to Hurricane Services Inc. for $4.4M.

While it is selling its pressure pumping assets for conventional oil wells, QES says it is retaining pressure pumping operations that support horizontal wells and hydraulic fracturing operations in the Permian Basin, Wyoming's Powder River Basin and Oklahoma's SCOOP/STACK play.

"This sale allows us to streamline our focus and cost structure on our go forward service offering and the needs of our unconventional pressure pumping and cementing customers," says QES President and CEO Chris Baker.