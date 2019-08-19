FDA OKs Nabriva antibiotic

Under Priority Review status, the FDA approves Nabriva Therapeutics' (NBRV -2.9% ) Xenleta (lefamulin), a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic, for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Trading is currently suspended with no restart time yet announced.

Update: Trading will resume at 4:15 pm ET. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET.

Update: The product will be available through major specialty U.S. distributors in mid-September. The wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) will be $205 per day for the intravenous formulation and $275 per day for the oral formulation.