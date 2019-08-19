Arrowhead up 8% on optimism with high cholesterol candidate ARO-ANG3

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR +8.4% ) is up on below-average volume. Shares have rallied 14% since Regeneron announced positive results from a late-stage study of evinacumab in patients with an inherited type of high cholesterol called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

Evinacumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein called ANGPTL3 that plays a key role in lipoprotein metabolism via inhibiting two enzymes called lipoprotein lipase and endothelial lipase.

Arrowhead is developing an RNAi therapeutic for high cholesterol/high triglycerides called ARO-ANG3 which is also designed to reduce the production of ANGPTL3. It has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. for HoFH. A Phase 1 study involving healthy volunteers and dyslipidemic patients should wind up later this year.