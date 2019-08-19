CNH Industrial upgraded at Morgan Stanley on valuation

CNH Industrial (CNHI +7.2% ) snaps back from recent losses as Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $12 price target, noting the stock has underperformed ag peers by 19% YTD and now trades at its lowest valuation relative to Deere and Agco since 2013.

"We see early signs of greater cost discipline from new management," Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis says, noting CNH's $100M cost savings program with potential further steps outlined at the company's upcoming analyst day, which Yakavonis says could be a positive catalyst for the shares.

CNH's margins lag peers by 400-500 bps, but the market appears to underappreciate the company's margin opportunity, Yakavonis says.

CNHI's average Sell Side Rating is Hold and its Quant Rating is Neutral.