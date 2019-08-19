Financials  | Cryptocurrency  | Tech

Bank of America files for 'multi-tiered digital wallet' patent

Bank of America (BAC +1%) filed a patent application for "Multi-Tiered Digital Wallet Security" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in February 2018; the USPTO published the application last week.

The patent covers a "partitioned" security system for digital currency wallets, giving different users different levels of access, Coindesk reports.

Describes the handling of digital currency with a multi-tiered wallet interface in a decentralized peer-to-peer network. Users would have different passwords to open different tiers of the wallet.

In March, CNBC reported that BofA has 82 blockchain-related patents, more than payment companies Mastercard and PayPal.

