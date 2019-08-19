Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower

Disney (DIS -0.6% ) has tumbled into the red as the market heads for a close after a MarketWatch report that a former accountant says she's filed a series of whisteblower tips with the SEC alleging overstating revenue.

Sandra Kuba, who worked for Disney for 18 years, is alleging that workers in Disney's parks and resorts business materially overstated revenue by billions of dollars using weaknesses in the company's accounting software.

Disney responded to the report that it reviewed the claims and found them "utterly without merit."