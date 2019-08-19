Lazard looks poised to win role in Saudi Aramco IPO - Bloomberg

Several rival bankers expect Lazard (LAZ +2.9% ) to win an advisory mandate for Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) next attempt at the world's largest initial public offering.

Lazard's role in the oil giant's bond sale this year gives it a leg-up in winning a prized spot on the company's second attempt at an IPO, they said, according to Bloomberg.

Aramco's inaugural bond sales attracted more than $100B of orders for the $12B issue, said people with knowledge of the matter.