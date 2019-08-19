10x Genomics readies IPO

10x Genomics (TXG) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Pleasanton, CA-based life sciences tech firm develops instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems that it says enable researchers to interrogate these systems at previously inaccessible resolution and scale. It has sold 1,284 instruments to date, including 93 of the top 100 global research institutions and 13 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies.

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Revenue: $109.4M (+85%); Net Loss: ($14.5M) (+33%); Cash Flow Ops: $13.4M (+166%).