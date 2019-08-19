Yuma Energy 'hopeful' for debt restructure deal

Yuma Energy (YUMA +168.5% ) skyrockets as much as 4x off multi-year lows on heavy volume after its Q2 earnings report also says the company is "hopeful" it soon will reach a deal with lenders to restructure its debt and that the company has taken "significant steps" to arrest the recent declines of daily production.

Yuma says it may sell more of its assets or possibly pursue a merger or acquisition or raise more funds through the capital markets, but also warns it has "substantial doubt" in its ability to remain a going concern.

The company disclosed a Q2 net loss that narrowed to $4M, or $2.55/share, from $4.4M, or $2.86/share, in the year-ago period even while sales of natural gas and crude oil fell 71% Y/Y to $1.67M as total production fell 68% to 53.8K boe.

YUMA shares closed Friday at $1.24, their lowest level since August 1979.