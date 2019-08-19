Binance seeks to create regional version of Libra

Binance plans to create an independent "regional version of Libra," the digital coin being developed by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and its partners, the company said on its website.

The project, called Venus, seeks to develop localized stablecoins and digital assets pegged to fiat currencies around the world.

The company is looking for new alliances and partnerships with governments, corporations, technology companies, and other cryptocurrency companies and projects involved in the larger blockchain ecosystem, "to empower developed and developing countries to spur new currencies," it said.