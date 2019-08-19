Air Canada's Transat bid opposed by shareholder Peladeau

Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Peladeau says he will vote against the offer by Air Canada's (OTCQX:ACDVF -0.7% ) to buy tour operator Transat (OTC:TRZBF -1.1% ) and would consider making a separate offer with partners if the deal fails.

Air Canada has locked up support from Transat's largest shareholder Letko Brosseau and analysts largely expect the deal will be approved by the necessary two-thirds of Transat shareholders, but Peladeau's comments could encourage some jittery investors to "hold through the closing as opposed to selling" the stock, given the deal's need for regulatory approval, a Transat shareholder tells Reuters.

Transat shareholders will decide on Friday whether to back Air Canada's C$720M (US$540.4M), or C$18/share, offer; the deal also requires approvals from domestic and European regulators.