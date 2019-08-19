Rebound continues for stocks, bond yields as economic fears ebb

Stocks powered broadly higher as the rebound rally extended to a third straight day, with the S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 all climbing 1% or better.

Reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany helped ease worries about a severe global economic downturn, the U.S. granted Huawei another 90 days to continue buying supplies from U.S. companies, and Pres. Trump and other White House officials weighed in over the weekend with positive talks on the U.S.-China trade front.

Today's gains add to the rebound that started last week after stocks suffered their nastiest day of the year on Wednesday before regaining some lost ground on Thursday and Friday, but the S&P 500 is still down 1.9% this month.

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher today, with seven groups jumping at least 1%, led by a 2.1% spike in energy amid higher oil prices, as WTI October crude climbed 2.4% to $56.14/bbl.

Strong gains also were enjoyed in the information technology (+1.6%), communication services (+1.4%) and consumer discretionary (+1.3%) sectors.

U.S. Treasury prices pulled back as equities advanced, with the two-year yield and the 10-year yield each rising 6 bps to a respective 1.53% and 1.60%.