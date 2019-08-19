Baidu +7.8% as Q2 revenue tops best estimates

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is up 7.8% postmarket after its Q2 revenue topped high-end estimates with a slight increase.

Costs rose in most areas: Content costs increased 12% to 5.8B yuan ($847M) due mainly to increased investment in iQiyi content; traffic acquisition cost rose 27% to 3.4B yuan ($499M), bandwidth costs rose 32% to 2B yuan ($298M) and other costs of revenues rose 89% to 4.8B yuan ($703M). SG&A expense rose 16% and R&D expense rose 17%.

Operating income fell to 233M yuan from a year-ago 5.42B; non-GAAP operating income dropped to 1.96B yuan from 6.6B yuan, and net income fell to 2.4B yuan from 6.4B yuan.

Free cash flow was 5.6B yuan (about $817M); excluding iQiyi, it was 4.9B yuan ($710M).

Liquidity was 137.3B yuan (about $20B at quarter's end); excluding iQiyi, it was 120.9B ($17.6B).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of 26.9B-28.5B yuan (about $3.84B-$4.07B -- growth of -5% to 1% , or -1% to 5% excluding revenues from announced divestitures).

Conference call to come at 9:15 p.m. ET.

