Grace licenses UNIPOL PP to new PetroChina plant

W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) says it has licensed its UNIPOL PP process technology to PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) for use at the Chinese company's facility in Jieyang, Guangdong province, which is currently under construction and expected to produce 500 kt/year of polypropylene beginning in 2023.

GRA says the facility will be the largest single-line UNIPOL PP unit in China and produce homopolymer, random copolymer and impact copolymer resins.

GRA says PTR's decision to choose the UNIPOL PP technology was "based on the ease of operation, the low-cost investment, the mature technology, and Grace's catalysts portfolio."