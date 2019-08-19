Data-center firm 21Vianet -3.1% on wider loss

Data-center firm 21Vianet (NASDAQ:VNET) is 3.1% lower postmarket after posting Q2 earnings where net loss widened on largely due to higher interest expense, despite higher revenues and a smaller loss from foreign exchange.

Revenues grew by 7.2% to 888M yuan (about $129.36M); gross profit was flat at 228.2M yuan. Gross margin fell to 25.7% from a previous 27.7%.

EBITDA rose by 17.9% to 260.7M yuan (about $38M); adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 29.4% from 26.7%.

Net cash from operations was 127.1M yuan (about $18.5M), up from 111.4M yuan.

In operating metrics, hosting MRR per cabinet rose to 8,663 yuan from 8,271; total cabinets under management was 31,111 vs. a year-ago 29,149. Of those, 26,196 were in self-built data centers and 4,915 in partnered centers.

And utilization dipped to 66% from last quarter's 66.2%.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

