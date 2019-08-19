Western Asset Mortgage files to re-open notes offering

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) files for an offering of additional 6.755% convertible senior notes due 2022.

The principal amount of notes to be issued wasn't included in the filing.

Will form a single series with $115M principal amount of notes due 2022 initially issued in October 2017.

Conversion rate will initially be 83.1947 shares of common stock per $1,000, equivalent to initial conversion price of $12.02 per share of common stock.

WMC slips 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including opportunistically investing in credit sensitive investments consisting of residential whole loans, commercial loans, non-Agency CMBS, and non-Agency RMBS.